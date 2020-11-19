Area Sports Briefs: Hall signs with Thunder
From staff reports
Josh Hall didn’t hear his name called in the NBA draft, but he signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder not long after the two-round affair concluded late Wednesday night.
Hall has local ties. His father, Quincy Hall, and grandfather, Clint Hall, starred for West Rowan High.
The Thunder signed Hall, who played a postgraduate high school season at Moravian Prep, to a two-way contract.
Hall, who turned 20 in October, had been committed to North Carolina State but withdrew to enter the draft. The 6-foot-9 wing led Moravian Prep to a 34-3 record in 2019-20.
Hall was signed to a two-way contract, meaning his salary will be dependent on whether he’s playing for the Thunder or for the Oklahoma City Blue, the Thunder’s NBA G League affiliate.
College golf
On the last swing of Catawba’s fall season, Tanner Bibey made a hole-in-one on the 215-yard No. 9 hole at the Country Club of Salisbury.
Bibey hit a 5-iron. He was playing with AJ Boyd, Riley Smith and Hunter Donahue.
HS running
A.L. Brown’s cross country teams won against West Cabarrus on Thursday in a two-mile event.
Gabe Blackwelder ran 10:59 to lead the Wonders, who won 19-38.
• West Cabarrus’ Madeline Newhouse ran 14:10 to lead the female runners.
HS volleyball
South Rowan won at Ledford on Thursday 25-17, 25-13 and 25-14 in a season opener designated as a non-conference match.
•••
South Rowan’s jayvees lost to Ledford 25-23 and 25-16.
•••
A.L. Brown won against Central Cabarrus in SPC action, 25-17, 25-15 and 25-13.
•••
North Rowan lost to Concord in a non-conference matchup on Thursday 25-20, 25-12 and 25-15.
NBA draft picks
