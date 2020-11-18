Two face charges after golf cart theft in Enochville

By Shavonne Potts

ENOCHVILLE — A reported golf cart theft ended on Sassy Lane Tuesday with criminal charges and several citizens detaining a man after a scuffle.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Charles Shane Hartsell, 40, of the 7300 block of Jungle Road in Stanfield, with felony breaking and entering, two counts of misdemeanor simple assault, two counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, one count of felony larceny, one count felony larceny after breaking and entering, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor injury to personal property, felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II, misdemeanor simple possession of a controlled substance schedule II, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor second-degree trespass and misdemeanor failure to appear out of Stanly County.

Also charged was Kandas Nichelle Hartsell, 35, who resides in the 4300 block of Barrier Store Road, Mount Pleasant, with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance schedule II, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance schedule IV, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II, misdemeanor failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear out of Stanly County. The Sheriff’s Office said Kandas Hartsell is also known by the name Kandas Stirewalt,

According to spokesman Maj. John Sifford, a Landis police officer who was in the area responded to the 400 block of Sassy Lane in Enochville in regards to someone who had been told to leave the property and returned. The victim told law enforcement they had the suspect detained.

Charles Hartsell had been asked to leave 10 minutes earlier and he left on foot into a nearby wooded area, returning to steal a golf cart, Sifford said. When the officer arrived, several people had Charles Hartsell on the ground. There had been a struggle and Charles had a bloody ear, appeared impaired and was sweating profusely, Sifford said.

While in the golf cart, Charles Hartsell struck a man’s vehicle while he and his father were still inside, Sifford said.

When the pair grabbed Charles Hartsell, he took out a box cutter and waved it in the air toward them, Sifford said. A scuffle ensued. Charles Hartsell requested EMS personnel look at his injuries, but he was not taken to the hospital.

Officers allegedly found a dramamine bottle in a pocket that contained a plastic bag with residue inside and another bag with a crystal-like substance. Officers also allegedly found a pill on Charles that was determined to be amphetamine.

A woman, later identified as Kandas Hartsell, walked out of the nearby woods, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they smelled marijuana and asked Kandas Hartsell about any impairing substances. She had a plastic bag in her pocket that she told officers was subutex and a container in her crotch area that contained pills, Sifford said.

Kandas Hartsell remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $23,000 secured bond and Charles Hartsell remains jailed under an $18,000 secured bond.