Blotter: Man arrested for trafficking of meth, other charges
SALISBURY — A Salisbury man is being held on a $100,000 bond after being charged Sunday for felony trafficking of methamphetamine and other crimes.
Kenneth Wayne Gabriel, 39, of Salisbury, was also charged for possession of drug paraphernalia as well as possession of Xanax and Suboxone strips, both Schedule IV controlled substances.
A Rowan County Sheriff’s Deputy found Gabriel in possession and with the intent to use two digital scales, clear baggies and cut straws with white residue to process, prepare and package a controlled substance other than marijuana that is unlawful to possess.
Other weekend crime news:
- Ashley Nicole Morgan, 28, of Salisbury, was arrested by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office for felony trafficking opium or heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Morgan allegedly possessed between 14 and 28 grams of heroin. She was also accused of possessing four syringes, scales and baggies.
- Steven Daniel Kenneway, 34, of Salisbury, was arrested Friday by the Spencer Police Department for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Kenneway allegedly was carrying brass knuckles while off of his own premises. Kenneway is being held on a $10,000 bond.
- Tyler Burgwyn Brady, 26, of Granite Quarry, was arrested on Friday by the Granite Quarry-Faith Police Authority for assault with a deadly weapon. Brady allegedly shot a woman in the neck with a Crossman Recruit Model 525 BB gun.
- David Lee Thomas, 60, of China Grove was arrested by the Kannapolis Police Department on Friday for driving while impaired and for misdemeanor shoplifting and concealment of goods. Thomas allegedly shoplifted three bottles of Jim Beam from the ABC Store at the 2000 block of North Cannon Boulevard. He is being held on a $20,000 bond.
- Chris Lewis, 36, of Salisbury, was arrested by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday for felony possession of a firearm by a felon. Lewis was in possession of a Beretta .25. Lewis had previously been convicted of the felony of criminal possession of a loaded firearm third degree in the state of New York. Lewis was also wanted for failure to appear for forgery of an instrument and obtaining property under false pretense.
More than a COVID-19 statistic: Ammons remembered as crafty, creative, friendly
By Carl Blankenship carl.blankenship@salisburypost.com SPENCER — Rita Ammons was someone who always made people feel like they were her top... read more