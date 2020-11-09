November 9, 2020

Suspect strikes multiple vehicles in chase from Rockwell to Salisbury

By Staff Report

Published 7:51 pm Monday, November 9, 2020

SALISBURY – A man was arrested in downtown Monday night after striking multiple vehicles during a chase that stretched from Rockwell to West Innes Street in Salisbury.

While many details were not immediately available, officers on the scene said the man struck at least seven vehicles during a chase. No one was injuries.

The vehicle came to rest near the Rowan County Administration building and the Salisbury Post. A suspect could be seen being handcuffed on the hood of a Rockwell Police cruiser. His name was not immediately available.

A wrecked Infiniti sedan was surrounded by police vehicles.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return request for comment.

