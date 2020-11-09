Blotter: Nov. 10
In the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office
• A Mooresville man reported Thursday someone stole items from his vehicle overnight while in the 100 block of Wal Hollow Lane, Mooresville.
• A woman reported on Thursday he was the victim of larceny while in the 1800 block of Heilig Road.
• A man reported on Thursday he was the victim of a burglary while in the 8600 block of U.S. 601.
• A man reported on Thursday someone broke into his property in the 4600 block of Fish Pond Road.
• Heather Shawn Thompson, 40, was charged on Thursday with felony trafficking in heroin/opium while in the 1300 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.
• Brandon Riley Templeton, 25, was charged on felony possession of a controlled substance on a penal institution premises while at the Rowan County jail.
In Salisbury Police Department reports
• A woman reported on Friday her handgun was stolen from her home in the 300 block of Partee Street.
• A woman reported on Friday her vehicle was stolen from the 500 block of East Innes Street.
• A woman reported on Friday her handgun was stolen from her vehicle parked in the 300 block of Laurel Pointe Circle.
• A woman reported on Friday credit cards were opened in her name while in the 800 block of West Horah Street.
• A woman reported on Friday someone removed a sliding wooden door of the track to access a small storage room on her carport in the 300 block of North Milford Drive. Nothing was taken.
• A woman reported on Saturday a catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle in the 200 block of North Park Drive.
• A woman reported on Saturday her unlocked vehicle was entered and items were taken from it in the 500 block of Mitchell Avenue.
