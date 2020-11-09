Blotter: Nov. 10

In the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

• A Mooresville man reported Thursday someone stole items from his vehicle overnight while in the 100 block of Wal Hollow Lane, Mooresville.

• A woman reported on Thursday he was the victim of larceny while in the 1800 block of Heilig Road.

• A man reported on Thursday he was the victim of a burglary while in the 8600 block of U.S. 601.

• A man reported on Thursday someone broke into his property in the 4600 block of Fish Pond Road.

• Heather Shawn Thompson, 40, was charged on Thursday with felony trafficking in heroin/opium while in the 1300 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Brandon Riley Templeton, 25, was charged on felony possession of a controlled substance on a penal institution premises while at the Rowan County jail.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• A woman reported on Friday her handgun was stolen from her home in the 300 block of Partee Street.

• A woman reported on Friday her vehicle was stolen from the 500 block of East Innes Street.

• A woman reported on Friday her handgun was stolen from her vehicle parked in the 300 block of Laurel Pointe Circle.

• A woman reported on Friday credit cards were opened in her name while in the 800 block of West Horah Street.

• A woman reported on Friday someone removed a sliding wooden door of the track to access a small storage room on her carport in the 300 block of North Milford Drive. Nothing was taken.

• A woman reported on Saturday a catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle in the 200 block of North Park Drive.

• A woman reported on Saturday her unlocked vehicle was entered and items were taken from it in the 500 block of Mitchell Avenue.