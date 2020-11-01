November 1, 2020

College volleyball: Double-double for Hester

By Mike London

TROY, Ala. — West Rowan grad Tori Hester recorded her first double-double for Troy’s volleyball team on Friday.

Hester

The 5-foot-9 freshman outside hitter had 15 kills, 14 digs, four aces, three assists and a block in a 20-25, 25-19, 14-25, 25-17 and 15-11 Sun Belt Conference victory against South Alabama at Trojan Arena.

Hester had nine digs, three kills, two blocks and an ace in a 25-23, 15-16, 26-28 and 25-17 win against South Alabama on Saturday.

Troy is 5-4 this season and is scheduled to host Appalachian State on Friday.

Hester led West to a 28-1 record as a senior and had career-best 37 kills in a playoff match. She had 1,643 kills, 1,443 digs, 213 aces and 175 blocks in her career. She was North Piedmont Conference Player of the Year twice and Rowan County Player of the Year or co-player of the year three times. She was one of the five finalists for state player of the year.

 

 

