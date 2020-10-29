October 29, 2020

blotter: Oct. 29

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 29, 2020

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Monday a theft occurred at his business located in the 700 block of Performance Road, Mooresville.

• A man reported on Monday someone used his identity without his knowledge while in the 1200 block of Wetmore Road, Woodleaf.

• A woman reported on Monday an altercation occurred in the 200 block of Front Creek Road.

• Jeremy Bruce Eagle, 30, was charged on Monday with felony trafficking heroin or opium while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.

• Shelley Ann Kim Noble, 57, was charged on Monday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.

