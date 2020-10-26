October 26, 2020

  • 66°
Photo by Carl Blankenship, Salisbury Post

Mother, son killed in weekend homicide

By Shavonne Potts

Published 10:22 am Monday, October 26, 2020

SALISBURY — Salisbury police investigators have identified a man and woman killed inside their Lincolnton Road home this weekend as Debra Greene Brumley, 61, and her 38-year-old son, Jonathan Lee Brumley.

Police responded around 4 p.m. Saturday to 1012 Lincolnton Road where they found the two already deceased with multiple stab wounds inside the home.

Police said there is no suspect yet and the case still under investigation. Police investigators spent several hours at the home collecting evidence. No other details were provided.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    Which of the following state races are you most energized about voting in this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Coronavirus

13% of county’s COVID-19 cases currently positive

Crime

Blotter: 911 call, foot chase produce charges for man found behind dumpster

Crime

Mother, son killed in weekend homicide

Ask Us

Ask Us: What are plans if hospitals reach COVID-19 capacity?

Elections

County tops 38,000 ballots cast during early, absentee voting

Elections

Political Notebook: Rowan Board of Elections receives more than 60,000 pens for voters

Nation/World

New storm Zeta a hurricane threat to Mexico, US Gulf Coast

Crime

Blotter: Teenager charged with felony firearm and drug offenses

Elections

GOP slowly gaining nationwide as early vote total surpasses 2016

Local

BlockWork returns for 10th year of beautification

Local

Big Chili Cook Off changes format, sells 250 tickets

Lifestyle

Kiwanis Club names five recipients of Centennial Awards

Lifestyle

Rowan County bridge dedicated to local police officer who made ultimate sacrifice

Local

Camp Barnhardt to host drive-in movie, trick-or-treat

Business

Spicing things up: Mise En Place food truck finds success serving Indian fare

Lifestyle

Church foundation distributes record amount of money

Business

Biz Roundup: ‘Forward Rowan’ continues to draw support, raise money

Education

School board set to vote on Faith, Enochville closures Monday

Health

Local health officials worry pandemic will cause long-term effects for children’s health

Local

Ordinance change needed to address night train noise in Salisbury

Elections

Election 2020: Heggins, Warren talk racial injustice, economy

News

Cunningham keeps low in NC Senate race marked by his affair

BREAKING NEWS

Two bodies found in home on Lincolnton Road

Crime

Man arrested in Kannapolis plotted to kill Biden, found with guns, explosive material, court documents state