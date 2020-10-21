Blotter: Oct. 22
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
• A man reported on Monday a white Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the 100 block of Cedar Ridge Lane, China Grove.
• A woman reported on Monday larceny occurred between July 20 and Sept. 7 in the 100 block of Neel Road.
• A woman reported on Monday she was the victim of an assault while in the 200 block of Dream Lane.
• A man reported on Monday he was the victim of larceny while in the 7700 block of Old Beatty Ford Road, Rockwell.
• A man reported on Monday he was the victim of larceny while in the 1000 block of Bobs Place, Woodleaf.
• A woman reported on Monday someone stole her firearm in the 100 block of Broom Street, Rockwell.
• A woman reported on Monday she was assaulted in the 200 block of Knoll View Drive.
• A man reported on Monday someone stole his Harley Davidson motorcycle from the 800 block of White Road in Mount Ulla.
• Jonreesko Waylon Watson, 46, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor assault on a female while at the Rowan County Jail.
• Jeremy Wayne Hasty, 30, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for controlled substances while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.
• Nemecio Noel Mejia, 35, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor assault on a female while in the 200 block of Knoll View Drive.
• Isaiah Jones, 21, was charged on Monday with felony possession of a stolen firearm while in the 4500 block of South Main Street.
• William Brandon Tidwell, 29, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance scheduled VI up to half an ounce and misdemeanor simple assault while in the 36900 block of N.C. 49, Richfield.
• Timothy Dale Sechler, 50, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor assault on a female while at the Rowan County Courthouse.
In Salisbury Police Department reports
• Elisha Armon Thompson, 22, was charged on Tuesday with misdemeanor assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age while in the 1300 block of Keystone Drive.
