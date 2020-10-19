Five held at gunpoint in East Lafayette Street robbery

SALISBURY – Two unnamed men are wanted for committing a robbery after entering an East Lafayette Street home and holding five victims at gunpoint.

Salisbury Police Lieutenant Lee Walker said the two suspects broke into the home at about 8 p.m. on Saturday.

One man was armed with a handgun and the other with a pump-action shotgun. They demanded money, taking about $40 from a wallet, marijuana and also stole a firearm before leaving the residence.

No one was injured. Walker said it was unlikely the robbery was random. One suspect wore a mask while the other was described as a tall Black man with a beard and neck tattoos.