October 11, 2020

  • 64°

College football: ECU rolls

By Post Sports

Published 12:53 am Sunday, October 11, 2020

ECU QB Holton Ahlers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Holton Ahlers threw for three touchdowns and Rahjai Harris ran for two scores and East Carolina beat South Florida 44-24 on Saturday night.
With the win, East Carolina (1-2, 1-1 American) ended a six-game skid against the Bulls (1-3, 0-2 American).
Johnny Ford’s 8-yard scoring run gave South Florida its lone lead at 7-3. The Pirates seized control from there. East Carolina scored four touchdowns in a span of five drives and led 31-17 at halftime.
Ahlers found Darius Pinnix from 2-yards out and connected with C.J. Johnson on a 75-yard score. Harris then ran for scores of 42 and 10 yards before intermission.
Ford ran for a pair of scores and Jordan McCloud threw for 298 yards for South Florida.

