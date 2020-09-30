September 30, 2020

Blotter: Concord man faces weapons, marijuana charges after traffic stop

By Shavonne Potts

Published 1:22 pm Wednesday, September 30, 2020

SALISBURY — A Concord man faces weapons-related charges and marijuana possession after a stolen firearm allegedly was found under his seat during a traffic stop.

Salisbury Police charged Kysheke Hishad Sweat, 20, of Lark Court, with felony buying or receiving stolen property, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance schedule VI and four counts misdemeanor carrying a concealed pistol/gun.

An officer got behind a Chevy passenger vehicle with a broken tag light. The driver was pulled over to inquire if he knew the light was out. The passenger, Sweat, had a semi-automatic weapon under his seat. He told the officer he had a gun, according to Sgt. Corey Brooks.

He said warrants were also served at this time for a prior incident that occurred Sept. 17 in the 600 block of North Ellis Street. Sweat was one of two people arrested following a large fight outside a home.

Sweat remains in the Rowan County jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• A burglary was reported on Tuesday in the 200 block of Ridge Avenue.

• R&M Woodland Co. Inc. reported on Tuesday a breaking and entering occurred in the 300 block of East Fisher Street.

• A woman reported on Tuesday her property was vandalized in the 1300 block of Klumac Road.

• A woman reported on Wednesday someone stole her vehicle from the 1000 block of East Innes Street.

