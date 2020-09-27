NC State safety being released from hospital after scare
RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina State says safety Khalid Martin is being discharged from a Virginia hospital with no “radiographic abnormalities” after being examined for a possible spinal cord injury.
The football team tweeted the update Sunday, a day after Martin collided with teammate Tyler Baker-Williams while attempting to tackle a Virginia Tech player in the third quarter of a 45-24 loss. The game was delayed for approximately 15 minutes while the N.C. State sports medicine staff attended to Martin.
He was taken from the field in an ambulance to a hospital for what the N.C. State communications staff initially said was a hip injury.
The Wolfpack said on Twitter that Martin was heading back to Raleigh on Sunday after being discharged from Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he underwent further examination.
