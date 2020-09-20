Blotter: Salisbury man charged with damaging video camera, tresspassing
SALISBURY — A Salisbury man faces several charges after being arrested for trespassing on property and allegedly damaging a Ring video camera.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s office charged Nathan Ray Miller, 39, for resisting a public officer, misdemeanor injury to personal property and misdemeanor second degree trespassing.
Miller allegedly damaged a Ring video camera and unlawfully and willfully entered and remained on property located in the on Ritchie Street in Faith.
In other weekend crime news:
• Jesse Wayne Dixon, 37, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor protective order violation. Dixon allegedly assaulted and struck a female by shoving her head into a window and later hitting her eye with his finger.
• Jeremy Dion Frazier, 34 of Concord, was charged for felony possession of cocaine.
• Kendall Xavier Davis, 27 of Salisbury, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor second degree trespass and for failing to appear for a misdemeanor injury to personal property. Davis was arrested for trespassing and stealing clothing items totaling $96.35 from Walmart. Davis was previously arrested for causing over $200 worth of damage to a Dodge Challenger.
• Darryl Turner, 52, was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor simple possess of a schedule VI controlled substance. Turner allegedly stole a 2003 White Ford Ranger and was in possession of marijuana.
• Tamarcus Dyqwon Canady, 27 of Spencer, was charged with felony larceny by employee for embezzling and converting $165 worth of North Carolina lottery scratch off tickets from the Speedway Gas Station where he worked.
Downtown Salisbury ‘moving swiftly’ with developers interested in Empire Hotel
By Natalie Anderson natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com SALISBURY — Following discussions with at least four interested developers, Downtown Salisbury Inc. will create a... read more