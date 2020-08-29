Local golf: Labor Day Four-Ball qualifying (Friday)
Qualifying scores from Friday, at the Country Cub of Salisbury
Championship/Open
Corey Basinger/Doug McDonald 63
Josh Brincefield/Charlie Barr 67
Ryan Honeycutt/Keith Dorsett 68
Wally Eidson/Kyle Venrick 68
Colline Ajidra/Emmanuel Jakisa 68
Tyler Crossen/Chad Frye 70
Daniel Baguma/Titus Okwong 70
Michael Dorsett/Brandon Phillips 71
Chase Clayton/Chad Clayton 72
Ken Clarke/Chris Owen 73
Charlie Graeber/Luke Graeber 76
Chris Keller/Jimmy Summers 76
Sam Ketner/Cameron Spencer 77
Fletcher Edens/Ben Goodman 77
Dwight Bradshaw/Greg Jones 78
Zack Kesler/Michael Lefko 79
Bo Elkin/Robert Jordan 79
David Chambers/Rusty Morrison 81
Jeff Chapman/Madison Currin 82
Neal Hiatt/Ryan Stout 82
Jonathan McCoulloh/Spencer White 84
Mark Hoesman/Whitt Hoesman 85
Jimmy Leone/Brennon Morgan 86
Mark Lang/Clint Robins 88
Men’s 55+
Joey Boley/Richard Cobb DC
Jim Christy/Jim Hubbard 68
Phil McKinney/Robert Ogden 70
John DeRhodes/Rick Pickett 71
Greg Chappell/Doug Glenn 73
Ames Flynn/Craig Rae 75
Bob Boltz/Thomas Sadowski 76
Jim Denton/Andy Frick 78
Tom Anderson/Troy Hammond 82
Men’s 65+
Jim Lynch/Grady Summerlin DC
Guy Spader/Dave Stephens 72
Gaines Beard/Wink Cline 73
Dennis Brunelle/Dean Harwood 74
Gary Applewhite/Nick Mueller 81
Ed Ellis/Jim Green 82
NBA playoff games to resume today as sides detail new commitments
By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — NBA players want change that makes their communities... read more