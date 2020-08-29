August 29, 2020

  • 79°

Local golf: Labor Day Four-Ball qualifying (Friday)

By Mike London

Published 10:19 am Saturday, August 29, 2020

Qualifying scores from Friday, at the Country Cub of Salisbury

Championship/Open

Corey Basinger/Doug McDonald 63

Josh Brincefield/Charlie Barr 67

Ryan Honeycutt/Keith Dorsett 68

Wally Eidson/Kyle Venrick 68

Colline Ajidra/Emmanuel Jakisa 68

Tyler Crossen/Chad Frye 70

Daniel Baguma/Titus Okwong 70

Michael Dorsett/Brandon Phillips 71

Chase Clayton/Chad Clayton 72

Ken Clarke/Chris Owen 73

Charlie Graeber/Luke Graeber 76

Chris Keller/Jimmy Summers 76

Sam Ketner/Cameron Spencer 77

Fletcher Edens/Ben Goodman 77

Dwight Bradshaw/Greg Jones 78

Zack Kesler/Michael Lefko 79

Bo Elkin/Robert Jordan 79

David Chambers/Rusty Morrison 81

Jeff Chapman/Madison Currin 82

Neal Hiatt/Ryan Stout 82

Jonathan McCoulloh/Spencer White 84

Mark Hoesman/Whitt Hoesman 85

Jimmy Leone/Brennon Morgan 86

Mark Lang/Clint Robins 88

Men’s 55+

Joey Boley/Richard Cobb DC

Jim Christy/Jim Hubbard 68

Phil McKinney/Robert Ogden 70

John DeRhodes/Rick Pickett 71

Greg Chappell/Doug Glenn 73

Ames Flynn/Craig Rae 75

Bob Boltz/Thomas Sadowski 76

Jim Denton/Andy Frick 78

Tom Anderson/Troy Hammond 82

Men’s 65+

Jim Lynch/Grady Summerlin DC

Guy Spader/Dave Stephens 72

Gaines Beard/Wink Cline 73

Dennis Brunelle/Dean Harwood 74

Gary Applewhite/Nick Mueller 81

Ed Ellis/Jim Green 82

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently have you dined-in at restaurants since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted to allow it?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Dog dead after fire in East Spencer home

News

Tillis apologizes for failing to keep mask on at White House

News

State Republicans proposing $50 weekly jobless benefit increase

Coronavirus

College towns growing alarmed over outbreaks among students

News

MLB celebrates Jackie Robinson as calls for justice continue

News

Cooper sues to alter powerful state government rules panel

Local

Lexington woman killed, toddler thrown from car in three-vehicle crash on Interstate 85

Crime

Suspicious vehicle call leads to cocaine possession charge

Crime

Blotter: Catalytic converters, tool box stolen from Woodleaf company

Crime

Thieves use 55-gallon trash cans to take cigarettes from Stokes Ferry Road store

Business

Salisbury receives $543,000 from National Parks Service for downtown preservation

Coronavirus

With three positive employees, jail annex becomes latest COVID-19 outbreak

Local

One dead after three-vehicle crash on Yadkin River bridge

Crime

One person in custody following China Grove shooting

Local

Bell Tower Green work brings unexplained encounters near Wrenn House

Elections

Trump lashes Biden, accepts party’s renomination on White House stage

Local

Wreck on Yadkin River bridge shuts down I-85

News

Concord man released from Albemarle prison after 1976 rape conviction vacated

News

Charlotte police supervisor disciplined for comment during protests

Nation/World

Laura thrashes Louisiana, nearby states face tornado threats

Local

Housing secretary Carson joins congressman for Kannapolis roundtable

Business

K&W Cafeteria closes its doors, will continue to serve Meals on Wheels

Coronavirus

Once state’s largest, Citadel nursing home sees second COVID-19 outbreak

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 28