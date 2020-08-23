August 23, 2020

  • 84°

Gotta run: Pushups drive magical transformation

By David Freeze

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 23, 2020

Elaine Brown has been a long-time friend and member of Salisbury-Rowan Runners. Also a W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center employee, she currently helps organize the VA’s Hero Run 5K, usually held in September. I did an article on “wow” moments a few weeks ago and realized that this applies to Brown. She has been successful with a workout program and a miracle transformation driven by pushups.

Brown

Brown said, “In May 2019 I was preparing to do my birthday fundraiser for suicide awareness in June. I looked into challenges and came across a hashtag on Instagram for Veteran Suicide — #22aday. This tag led to Mission 22 and Stop Soldier Suicide pages. After some research, I decided to add the pushups to my routine and include them into the fundraising efforts for the month.”

After 22 pushups for her daily video, Brown usually attempts to do more. Initially she wanted to get to 50 in one set by the end of 2019 and completed that goal. Pushups transitioned from those done from the knees to a traditional version and then to the more strict military style. She’s done other types called the wide-grip, clap and stacked.

Before her exercise routine started

The pushups have driven a more complete workout. Brown said, “I do many types of exercises depending on my mood, how I feel, how my body feels, and the weather. Since I was doing the pushups daily, my upper body and arm workouts were modified to work other areas to prevent injury. My upper body strength is still limited even after all this time. I do flys, dips, and bench presses, dumbbell rows, laterals, pullovers, and push-presses. I use weights on most days but will modify how much depending on how I feel. I use bands for leg work as well and make sure to add cardio either with a treadmill, rowing, or outside hikes and walks. Several times a month, I do a ruck by carrying weight to build cardio.”

Overall body workouts include the machines in the gym where Brown follows the circuits and hits the weight area for other specific focus. The machines are great for back issues, helping with correct alignment. Brown alternates upper and lower body throughout the workout. Workout time typically lasts from 45 to 90 minutes.

After she worked into better shape.

Previously, Brown did mostly cardio with some running, walks and circuits in the gym. She said, “I hated weights and didn’t work out much. Before, I could barely lift 5 pounds with a single arm. Now I can lift more weight and my upper body does not hurt while even housework is much easier. My shoulder joint used to pop out frequently but doesn’t anymore. My arms have muscle definition, motivating me to work out more often and to use more weights in other areas, including my core. If my shoulder got stronger, I assumed with more core work, my back pain would decrease. So far it has. Using specific exercises and yoga also helped my back greatly. I have fewer pain episodes.”

Brown emphasized, “I don’t think you ever stop struggling with fitness. I always want to do more and improve where I am. For example, I get frustrated when I can only lift a set amount of weight over my head but see others in the gym doing more. I feel a bit competitive when I am there and push myself too much at times. Other factors affecting overall fitness include food, water, nutrition, sleep habits, your mindset and work/home life. I’m great in some areas, terrible with others. That will affect my gym time, my weights, and my ability to accomplish my goals. Dedication and follow-through matter too. I am still working on harmonizing all areas of my life. Those weaker areas I will always keep working on.”

Brown topped out at more than 204 pounds in 2008, but she’s not sure how high she went after a checkup. Currently at 129 pounds, she would be fine adding some more muscle weight. She said, “The workouts and the pushups are my therapy. Without a good workout, my mental health takes a hit. There is certainly a correlation between my gym time and the quality of my life in general.”

Check for upcoming events on the ever-changing schedule at www.salisburyrowanrunners.org

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently have you dined-in at restaurants since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted to allow it?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

Back in the building: Some private schools restarted earlier, embraced same cleaning routines

Elections

Local Democrats say the messaging was strong during virtual Democratic National Convention

Crime

Farewell not goodbye: SPD deputy chief headed to Chicago

Coronavirus

Y Academy, local organizations latest to receive grants from COVID-19 Relief Fund

Local

Stansell joins Salisbury Post news staff

News Main

High school soccer: Webb taking perfect storm of speed and skill to Georgia soccer team

News

Weddings for August

Business

Biz Roundup: New EDC advertising campaign promotes smaller being better campaign

Local

Medication take-back event scheduled Friday

Lifestyle

RV lifestyle — the way to roll

East Spencer

Local pastors to head East Spencer-based youth advocacy program

Local

Bury Home Companion returns in late August with attention on Bell Tower Green

Business

Building confidence in the boutique: Local businesses partner with new cancer institute

Kannapolis

City of Kannapolis names new chief of police

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 clusters reported at NC State, UNC-Chapel Hill

Nation/World

Postmaster says election mail will go through despite cuts

Nation/World

California wildfires among largest in state history

News

State jobless rate up to 8.5%; application for extended federal benefits approved

Local

Dryer catches fire at county detention center; no one hurt

Coronavirus

UPDATED: County reports additional death from Autumn Care nursing home

Education

Three Hanford Dole Elementary staff positive for COVID-19

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 22

Crime

Police: Man dragged 20 yards, injured in hit-and-run

Local

Rowan Creek Week kicks off with events to dip your toes in