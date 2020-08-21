Police: Man dragged 20 yards, injured in hit-and-run

SALISBURY — A 30-year-old man was seriously injured late Thursday night after he was struck in a hit and run accident.

Salisbury Police were sent to the 1800 block of Rosemont and Mooresville roads around 11:30 p.m. There, a caller said someone was lying in the middle of the road. When police arrived, Rowan EMS were already on scene and confirmed the man was hit by a vehicle, said detective Russ DeSantis.

The man was listed as “John Doe.” It’s not clear if family members have been notified about his condition, DeSantis said.

There were no witnesses, police said. The man was dragged about 20 to 25 yards. He was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, where he remains.

DeSantis said this is an ongoing investigation. No other details were immediately available.