August 21, 2020

  • 73°

Police: Man dragged 20 yards, injured in hit-and-run

By Shavonne Potts

Published 1:22 pm Friday, August 21, 2020

SALISBURY — A 30-year-old man was seriously injured late Thursday night after he was struck in a hit and run accident.

Salisbury Police were sent to the 1800 block of Rosemont and Mooresville roads around 11:30 p.m. There, a caller said someone was lying in the middle of the road. When police arrived, Rowan EMS were already on scene and confirmed the man was hit by a vehicle, said detective Russ DeSantis.

The man was listed as “John Doe.” It’s not clear if family members have been notified about his condition, DeSantis said.

There were no witnesses, police said. The man was dragged about 20 to 25 yards. He was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, where he remains.

DeSantis said this is an ongoing investigation. No other details were immediately available.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently have you dined-in at restaurants since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted to allow it?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Crime

Police: Man dragged 20 yards, injured in hit-and-run

Local

Rowan Creek Week kicks off with events to dip your toes in

Business

New Dollar General approved in Granite Quarry area

Local

Powles Staton Funeral Home holds sixth appreciation luncheon for law enforcement

Business

Farm at your fingertips: New app allows farmers to reach customers more directly

Coronavirus

County’s COVID-19 positive rate continues to hover around 9%

Local

Historic Preservation Commission approves proposed site, amenities for ‘Fame’

Education

Second half of RSS students make return to in-person classes

Local

N.C. Rep. David Lewis faces federal charges, plans plea

Education

NC State University moving undergrad classes online

Business

Automotive component supplier will add 61 jobs, invest $45 million in Rowan

Crime

Blotter: Shots fired into home while woman feeding infant

Crime

Sheriff’s office: Man escaped kidnapping, ran from gunfire

Business

Beyond the call: local brewery to release beer to help veterans in need

Education

Rowan native who worked in politics, music, finance on his way to Harvard

Education

WGU North Carolina to grant online access scholarships

Business

Chamber of Commerce names members of 2020-21 Leadership Rowan class

News

RCCC to host women’s suffrage event

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Education briefs: Leaders reinforce need for face coverings

News Main

Three-time state champ Knorr to West Virginia

Education

Livingstone looking to ward off COVID-19 with a robust plan

Local

‘Fame’ relocation on agenda for Thursday’s Historic Preservation Commission meeting

Farm & Garden

Rowan Farmland Protection Plan could preserve agricultural space for decades to come