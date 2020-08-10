Blotter: Law enforcement responds to more than 20 vehicles break-ins

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Law enforcement officials responded to more than 20 vehicle break-ins last week and over the weekend.

A total 0f 17 unlocked vehicles were broken into over the weekend in the 2000 block of W. Innes Street, near Catawba College.

The Salisbury Police Department responded to a call about the break-ins Saturday night. Though, a Salisbury Police spokesperson said on Monday that “nothing of real value” seems to have been seized from the numerous vehicles. The investigation is ongoing.

The Rowan Sheriff’s Office, meanwhile, reported on Monday that deputies responded to three calls of vehicle break-ins last week.

One person who lives on the 3000 block of Woodleaf Road reported on Wednesday and Thursday that two Husqvarna string trimmers and one Husqvarna leaf blower were taken from her Ford F250 pickup truck that she uses for a landscaping business.

Additionally, a man of the 4000 block of Mt. Hope Church Road reported on Aug. 3 and Aug. 4 that $76 cash and a .44 caliber black powder revolver was taken from his Dodge Ram truck.

One victim, who lives on the 200 block of White Farm Road, reported on Wednesday and Thursday that three of his vehicles were “rummaged through” last week. The victim reported nothing had been taken.

Law enforcement officials remind locals to always lock the doors of their vehicles to prevent break-ins and stolen property.

In other police reports:

Victor Alforsa Cruz-Martinez, 35, of Salisbury, was arrested early Monday morning on a felony charge of assault by strangulation and an outstanding warrant for allegedly giving false information to a Mooresville Police officer, which is a misdemeanor. He was booked into Rowan County Detention Center and faces a $1,500 secured bond and two court dates for the charges.

“Juan Doe,” 51, of Charlotte, who has not yet been positively identified, was arrested on Sunday on a felony charge of possession of controlled substance schedule II. He was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center and faces a $2,500 secured bond. The arrest report states Doe is an employee of Naples Cafe in Salisbury.

In other sheriff’s reports:

Kimberly Lee Ware, 48, of Salisbury was arrested on Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of violating a domestic violence restraining order. Ware was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with no bond and awaits trial for Sept. 3. The charge could be punishable by up to 150 days in jail, according to state law.

Timothy Dale Sechler, 49, of Kannapolis was arrested on Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of interfering with emergency communication after allegedly preventing his girlfriend from calling 911 after he threw soup at her during a domestic dispute.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.