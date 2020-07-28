Kannapolis pair charged in Longbriar Drive shooting

KANNAPOLIS — Two people were charged Monday following a shooting at a Kannapolis home where people had gathered.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said a victim and three other friends were hanging out at the home in the 8000 block of Longbriar Drive when two bullets came through his window.

The sheriff’s office criminal investigation division developed two suspects — Kayla Alexis Marie Rogers, 20, of Earle Street in Kannapolis, and 21-year-old Jordan Tyler Walker, of Karriker Road in Kannapolis.

Detectives located Rogers and Walker in Concord in the former Kmart building, off U.S. 29. Rowan detectives arrested Rogers and Walker with assistance from the Concord Police Department.

Both were charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. Walker was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Detectives located a 380 Cobra handgun inside the vehicle. The gun was determined to have been used in the shooting.

Kayla Rogers was placed into the Rowan County Detention Center — where she remains under $10,000 secured bond. Jordan Walker remains in the jail under a $20,000 secured bond.