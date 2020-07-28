July 28, 2020

  • 93°

Kannapolis pair charged in Longbriar Drive shooting

By Shavonne Potts

Published 2:34 pm Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Charged

KANNAPOLIS — Two people were charged Monday following a shooting at a Kannapolis home where people had gathered.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said a victim and three other friends were hanging out at the home in the 8000 block of Longbriar Drive when two bullets came through his window.

The sheriff’s office criminal investigation division developed two suspects — Kayla Alexis Marie Rogers, 20, of Earle Street in Kannapolis, and 21-year-old Jordan Tyler Walker, of Karriker Road in Kannapolis.

Jordan Walker

Kayla Rogers

Detectives located Rogers and Walker in Concord in the former Kmart building, off U.S. 29. Rowan detectives arrested Rogers and Walker with assistance from the Concord Police Department.

Both were charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. Walker was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Detectives located a 380 Cobra handgun inside the vehicle. The gun was determined to have been used in the shooting.

Kayla Rogers was placed into the Rowan County Detention Center — where she remains under $10,000 secured bond. Jordan Walker remains in the jail under a $20,000 secured bond.

 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How do you plan to vote in November's election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Crime

Sheriff’s office: China Grove man found with used syringes, heroin at license checkpoint

Crime

Kannapolis pair charged in Longbriar Drive shooting

Crime

Cleveland man faces charges in accident where alcohol, speed were factors

Business

Site near Chewy fulfillment center gets new designation to attract development

Coronavirus

County to provide more accurate look at COVID-19 case positive rate

Local

Unpaid bills drive NC families to financial brink

Education

Virtual school named ‘Summit Virtual Academy’ as RSS board sorts out details of reopening

Education

Students at local colleges will be back on campus in fall

Crime

Blotter: Police investigating vehicle break-ins after thieves make off with change

Local

Missing 74-year-old woman found dead in neighbor’s pool

Crime

Highway patrol: Alcohol, speed factors in single-vehicle crash that hospitalized two

Coronavirus

Political Notebook: Rep. Budd recognizes sheriff’s deputy on floor of US House

News

White House, Senate GOP try again on $1 trillion virus aid

News

Trump coming to North Carolina to see work on virus vaccine

Coronavirus

How does Rowan compare to neighboring counties during COVID-19 outbreak?

Ask Us

Ask Us: When will new library open in Cleveland?

Crime

Blotter: Rowan County man faces charges of possessing weapon of mass destruction

Lifestyle

Spalding named 2020-2021 president of Salisbury Rotary Club

Coronavirus

Churches choose their own method of services during pandemic

Coronavirus

United Way awards grants to health department, Nazareth Child and Family Connection

Health

Doctor from Salisbury helps family with nonprofit while living in Chicago

Coronavirus

Two dead from COVID-19 at state prison near Albemarle

College

Catawba football: Delay for SAC sports, but Walker still hopeful

Business

Biz roundup: Patterson joins Rowan-Cabarrus board of trustees