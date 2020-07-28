July 28, 2020

Cleveland man faces charges in accident where alcohol, speed were factors

By Shavonne Potts

Published 11:56 am Tuesday, July 28, 2020

WOODLEAF — The N.C. State Highway Patrol has identified the two people involved in a weekend crash in which both were hospitalized and issued charges for the driver.

Daniel P. Robinson, 35, of Cleveland, was the driver of a 2020 Jeep and his wife, Caitlyn C. Robinson, 31, was the passenger, said Sgt. David Morgan.

Daniel Robinson, a battalion chief for Rowan County Emergency Medical Services, has been charged with driving while impaired and felony serious injury by vehicle. The N.C. Highway Patrol said that alcohol and speed were factors that contributed to the crash.

While he did not identify Robinson, Rowan 911 Director Allen Cress, also interim Emergency Services chief, said the person involved in the accident off-duty and not operating a county vehicle.

The crash occurred Saturday just after 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of Godbey Road, near N.C. 801. Daniel Robinson was traveling west on Godbey Road when he ran off the road to the right in a curve, hit a culvert and a tree, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol. The vehicle overturned several times and came to rest against a tree.

His wife, Caitlyn, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, the Highway Patrol said. She was taken Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center — were she was initially listed in critical condition. The investigating trooper said she was in stable condition by Sunday afternoon.

Daniel was also taken to the Winston-Salem hospital with unknown injuries. He was wearing a seat belt but was trapped in the vehicle.

