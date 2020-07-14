Sheriff’s Office: Man in stable condition after surgery, shooting

From the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

At 11:30 p.m. Monday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of Hurley School Drive and Statesville Boulevard in reference to a possible shooting.

The victim in this incident was a 17-year-old juvenile who was shot three times in the right arm. The victim was driven to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and was later air-lifted to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, where he is in stable condition after emergency surgery.

The suspects in this shooting incident are believed to be juveniles from the west Rowan area. The victim advised deputies that he had driven to the location on Hurley School Road with a friend to meet another person and that shortly after his arrival they were met by two people who stepped out of the woods.

The victim stated he and the two suspects had conversation. The two suspects told him to give them all his stuff or they would shoot him. The victim advises a heavy-set, light-skinned male then shot him in the arm.

The victim advises he then left the location quickly in his vehicle and stopped a short distance later to allow his friend to drive him to the hospital.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245, 1st Sgt. Ollie Greene 704-216-8686 or detective Josh Simmons 704-216-8662.