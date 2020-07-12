July 14, 2020

  • 70°

Rockwell man charged with break-in, theft of vehicle equipment

By Shavonne Potts

Published 8:57 pm Sunday, July 12, 2020

ROCKWELL — A Rockwell man was charged last week with a break-in and the theft of vehicle equipment and a surveillance camera from a Rockwell home, arrest warrants said.

Randall Lee Poole, 41, of the 100 block of Red Bird Lane, was charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, misdemeanor larceny, and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods/property.

According to the arrest warrants, Poole is accused of entering a building Saturday in the 2200 block of Sides Road. A surveillance camera valued at $150 was stolen. In addition, an engine hoist, car bumper, two transmissions and other personal items that belonged to the victim were taken, including family pictures, clothing and identification documents.

Poole remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.

