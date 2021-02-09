February 9, 2021

    Do you support Rep. Ted Budd's votes on Jan. 6 to nullify election results and/or his vote against President Donald Trump's impeachment for inciting a riot in the Capitol?

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 death reported, East Spencer vaccination event planned

Crime

Blotter: Man charged after Kannapolis stabbing

News

A Santa Claus to many, loved ones mourn Keith Urey

Coronavirus

City needs applicants for $50,000 in COVID-19 relief funding

China Grove

China Grove councilman applies for zoning change to bring security business downtown

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ COVID-19 numbers continue decline

Education

Appraisal needed before next steps in sale of Faith Elementary

Coronavirus

Health Department schedules three COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week

Local

Pedestrian killed during accident on Gold Knob Road

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with having weapon at Catawba College

Local

Man dead after North Long Street crash

Ask Us

Ask Us: What’s the progress of vaccinations in congregate living facilities?

Local

Political Notebook: These are some of the interesting bills filed in state legislature so far

Crime

Blotter: Gold Hill man arrested on felony methamphetamine, cocaine charges

Nation/World

Senate Republicans back Trump as impeachment trial nears

Crime

Three arrested after home invasion in Kannapolis

Business

West End barber’s passion for career, community lit by spark from mentor Thomas Randall

Education

For local schools, substitute needs look different during pandemic

Local

Scouting for Food tradition continues with thousands of pounds collected

Local

Local legislators get to work introducing bills in General Assembly

Education

Livingstone College will begin second semester Monday with beefed-up testing protocols

Lifestyle

Second-grader raises funds for animal shelter

Business

Wing King: After 25 years of business, Christo’s still a go-to spot for wings on Super Bowl Sunday

Business

Biz Roundup: Survey shows impact of COVID-19 on regional manufacturing jobs