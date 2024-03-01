Upcoming events for March Published 12:00 am Friday, March 1, 2024

Spring is around the corner and there is no shortage of original events blossoming in Rowan County. Events planned for this month include:

“Steam Over Spencer: A Live Steam Model Train Event”

• Now through March 2

The N.C. Transportation Museum will be home to several large operating model train layouts featuring scale model locomotives that are powered by live steam.

Cub Scouts Transportation Explorer Day

• March 2

Come out to the N.C. Transportation Museum for a day of Scouting fun. All Cub Scouts will have the opportunity to become a Transportation Explorer and complete the requirements for a transportation related Belt Loop.

Wind & Wings: The Science of Flight

• March 7-9

Join the N.C. Transportation Museum for high-flying machines, speakers, demos, aviation groups and fun activities. Activities for this event, include Experimental Aircraft Association 1083, flight simulators, Darrell Collins the Wright Brothers expert, Cardinal Gibbons High School Robotics (Saturday only), remote control flyers, Kate Wright portrayed by Theresa Pierce (Saturday only), hands-on activities, Stomp Rockets and career speakers (Thursday and Friday).

Scouts BSA Aviation Day

• March 9

Scouts BSA Aviation Day at the N.C. Transportation Museum will include a train ride, flag ceremonies, hot dog lunch, workshops to help scouts earn their Aviation Merit Badge and more.

Downtown Salisbury’s ‘Shamrock Cheers’ Bar Crawl

• March 16

The ‘Shamrock Cheers’ Bar Crawl officially kicks off at 3 p.m. and continue until 11 p.m. Downtown Salisbury Social District is home to many various unique bars and restaurants, all within a few blocks of walking distance from one another.

Town of China Grove Easter Egg Hunt

• March 16

Hop over to Main Street in China Grove for the Downtown Easter Egg Hunt presented by Kinetic by Windstream from 2-3 p.m.

Visit with local businesses, enjoy free professional pictures with the Easter Bunny, a petting zoo and more.

St. Patrick’s Day Train Ride

• March 16 and 17

Climb aboard the St. Patrick’s Train and enjoy an Irish-inspired meal while riding the rails at the N.C. Transportation Museum. Wear your green and bring your Irish cheer.

This dinner train will offer guests a happy (half) hour of appetizers, wine and beer before boarding the train.

Ring in Spring with Downtown Salisbury

• March 23

Celebrate the warming weather by getting a free, professional photo with the Easter Bunny. The event will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Gateway Park, at the corner of East Innes and Depot streets. There will be spring crafts, hayrides, snacks and family-friendly fun will be available for free.

Easter Bunny Express at the N.C. Transportation Museum

• March 23, 24, 29 and 30

The Easter Bunny visits for four fun-filled days. Throughout the four-day eggstravaganza, event tickets give access to the N.C. Transportation Museum grounds and exhibit buildings and include a visit with the Easter Bunny. Attendees will be able to take their own photos, or for an additional charge, have a professional onsite photographer take a family photo.

Egg-Cellent Adventure at Patterson Farm

• March 29 and 30

Join Patterson Farm for an egg-cellent good time on the farm both days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Explore the farm while you hunt for eggs and enjoy spring farm fun activities.

