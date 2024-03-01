Unoccupied home suffers severe damage in Friday fire Published 11:54 am Friday, March 1, 2024

SALISBURY – An unoccupied home suffered severe damage in a fire on Friday morning.

The fire began at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Friday in the unoccupied home, located in the 400 block of Caldwell Street. The cause of the fire is under investigation by Salisbury Fire Marshals, said Kaisha Brown, the communications coordinator for Salisbury.

Nobody was in the home when firefighters arrived on scene, Brown said. Firefighters were able to get a quick knockdown on the flames, with the fire being ruled under control around 30 minutes after it began.

Salisbury Fire Department was the first on the scene and had command of the incident. Rowan Rescue Squad and Miller’s Ferry Fire Department assisted with the efforts.