Second Kesler Mill Site redevelopment public input series begins Published 12:10 am Friday, March 1, 2024

SALISBURY — The city of Salisbury is hosting a second round of community input sessions to solicit feedback on two Kesler Mill development scenarios. Development Finance Initiatives (DFI), a service offered by the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government, will lead the input sessions along with the city’s planning and neighborhoods department.

Kesler Mill was a textile mill that operated from 1895 until 2003. Over its 100-plus-year history, several buildings existed on the property. Many of the buildings were demolished after Pillowtex, the owner of Kesler Mill, filed for bankruptcy and closed the mill in 2003. It was estimated that 4,000 jobs were lost in Rowan and Cabarrus counties combined. The Kesler Mill site is a key focus of Salisbury city leadership. The city acquired the property in 2019 and has since been facilitating a brownfield cleanup project through an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grant.

Input session dates:

Thursday, March 7, at 6 p.m. (in-person) – Park Avenue Community Center

Saturday, March 9, at 10 a.m. (virtual) – Zoom link available at www.salisburync.gov/KeslerMill

Tuesday, March 12, at 6 p.m. (virtual) – Zoom link available at www.salisburync.gov/KeslerMill

A video recording of the presentation and a community survey will also be available at salisburync.gov/KeslerMill during the week of March 11 for those unable to attend.

Park Avenue and Kesler Mill area residents previously participated in public input sessions in 2023 to gauge the community’s interests in the redevelopment of the site.

For more information, go to salisburync.gov/KeslerMill or call 704-638-5240.