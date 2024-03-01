High school baseball roundup: Tight wins for Carson, West; East pounds LN Charter Published 12:33 am Friday, March 1, 2024

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan rolled 15-5 in five innings against Lake Norman Charter in a South Piedmont Conference played at Staton Field on Thursday.

Catawba recruit Joe Burleyson’s three-run homer highlighted a 10-run fourth inning and was the biggest blow for the Mustangs.

East (2-0, 2-0) had nine hits and nine walks in the abbreviated game.

Logan Dyer, Harrison Ailshie and Krys Hernandez had doubles for the Mustangs.

Cobb Hightower was 2-for-2 with two walks, scored three runs and drove in two. Dyer scored two and drove in two. Ailshie was 2-for-3.

Ailshie was the winning pitcher. He hurled into the fifth inning, striking out five and walking two. Nate Hayworth got the last two outs.

•••

CONCORD — Carson’s baseball team pulled out an 8-7, nine-inning game at new South Piedmont Conference member Robinson on Thursday.

Jayven Parks had two doubles and drove in three runs for the Cougars (2-0, 2-0), who won two one-run SPC games in the opening week.

“Well, now we’ve got another good team in the league — that’s all we needed,” Carson coach Kyle Bridges said. “Robinson is going to beat some people.”

Robinson (1-1, 0-1) nearly won its SPC debut, taking a 5-1 lead after two innings against Carson lefty Maverick Walters, who was still playing basketball on Tuesday.

The Cougars tied it 5-all in the fourth. The Bulldogs went back ahead 6-5 in the fifth.

Daxton Savage, who started at catcher, took the for third pitched, five innings, and gave Carson a chance to come back.

Savage went back behind the plate in the eighth, with relief ace Corbin Hales taking the mound. Hales got the win.

Carson scored in the seventh to send the game to extra innings.

Caden Lewis had the go-ahead hit for the Cougars in the ninth.

Carson got a break in the bottom of the ninth when a Robinson baserunner slipped and fell. Carson got two great throws on that play, from right fielder Devin Hopkins and first baseman TJ Harris, to get the out.

Four Robinson hurlers combined to strike out 13 Cougars.

•••

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan beat Butler 3-2 in a non-conference marathon that went 11 innings on Thursday.

Ty Martin scored with two outs in the 11th when Gaige Scruggs hit a ball up the middle.

West (1-1) used three pitchers. Surry Community College recruit Alex Hagler pitched five strong innings, allowing one run. Drew Burton allowed one run in four innings. Eli Graham pitched the last two innings for the win.

Both teams scored in the first inning. West took a 2-1 lead in the sixth. Butler (0-2) made it 2-all in the seventh.