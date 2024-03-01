“Cultivating Community Conversations” aids in bringing the police, local business owners together Published 12:05 am Friday, March 1, 2024

SALISBURY — For the past few years, the city of Salisbury has been the beneficiary of the Duke Energy Foundation Grant for “diversity and inclusion for law enforcement and community to enhance cultural responsiveness.”

The city receives an annual grant worth $25,000 that goes towards funding its “Cultivating Community Conversations,” which allows the Salisbury Police Department to meet with regular citizens in an informal setting to discuss relevant topics and for officers to share information.

“What it is is an opportunity for us to engage with our community and different segments of our community in conversations with our police department,” Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director Anne Little said. “That grant is about promoting engagement and inclusion with law enforcement.”

On Feb. 28 at the SPD building, Police Chief Patrick “P.J.” Smith talked with local business owners on the current status of the department and to answer any questions they may have. The department hosted another community conversation with the Salisbury Youth Council the day before.

Smith described the SPD as a “state-of-the-art department” where outside agencies visit them to find more about how it is managed and about its stratified policing model. Smith also dove into how its crime analytics program has made the job of identifying and addressing repeat offenders more efficient.

The ongoing panhandling ordinance that is still under consideration with the Salisbury City Council was brought up by the audience and Smith explained that while it will not make panhandling illegal, it will limit how people go about asking for money in the downtown area and at intersections.

Besides panhandling, shoplifting, car break-ins, loiterers and the use of security cameras were mentioned at the meeting. Smith provided advice and specific assets people can utilize if they are in a situation that requires police assistance.

Traci Nixon, co-owner of Rowan Health and Wellness, thought the community conversation was “helpful” and “very informative.” Nixon has been alarmed by some of the individuals who hang out near her business, but she commends the police for taking her problems seriously and for creating a pathway for entrepreneurs like herself to form connections.

“There’s a lot of foot traffic that is questionable, concerning and we really wanted an opportunity. We’ve been calling the police every time,” Nixon said. “They’ve been very responsive and it’s nice to get to know business owners and get to know other people.”

Mayor Karen Alexander sat in at the community conversation and she was impressed by what the public, Smith, and city staff went over.

“I’m thrilled with the questions that were asked today and we do have resources to answer those and to help our citizens and our business owners. It is frustrating that we have to deal with some of these issues, but it is where our society is today,” Alexander said.

Alexander is intent on continuing these gatherings going forward because they give the department up-to-date knowledge on what is on residents’ minds and what they are confronted with on a daily basis.

“Even though we have a fully staffed police department now, it’s impossible to have 100 people manage almost 40,000 citizens. We need the eyes of the community, the eyes of the business community to help us know where the hotspots are and then we address those hotspots,” Alexander said.