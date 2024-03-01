Blotter: Man arrested following violent encounter with girlfriend Published 12:00 am Friday, March 1, 2024

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with assault on a female and interfering with emergency communications.

Juvarius Markest White, 41, is alleged to have assaulted his girlfriend at a home on Springway Lane in Cleveland on Saturday.

According to information from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, White, who works at Freightliner, was on a lunch break, when he went to his girlfriend’s residence and found her in a bedroom. Reports indicate that the scene turned ugly after allegations were lobbed of unfaithfulness.

At that time, White allegedly got into her face and then grabbed her. Feeling threatened, she reportedly pushed him, attempted to get out of the bed and then called 911.

Reports indicated that White then grabbed her arms and hung up the call, before throwing her to the floor. He reportedly left and returned the phone.

Responding personnel noted that the victim had “red marks on her face, proximal to the jaw area. Consistent with trauma associated with the given statements.”

There were also red marks on both arms and scratches consistent with the trauma.

White’s bond was set at $5,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on March 11.

In Salisbury Police reports

An officer responded to the Lucky Duck Arcade in the 1000 block of Mooresville Road at 1:58 a.m. on Feb. 28 in reference to an armed subject attempting to gain entry. Reports indicate that it was later discovered that a suspect pointed a firearm at an employee.

A motor-vehicle theft occurred in the 600 block of W. Jake Alexander Boulevard between 12:50-1 p.m. on Feb. 28.

A license plate was reportedly stolen in the 100 block of Sarah Ellen Lane between 7:50 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Feb. 28.

A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Club House Drive between 5 p.m. on Feb. 28 and 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 29.

Timothy Torrence was charged with communicating threats on Feb. 28.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports