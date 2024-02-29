RCCC wins 9 national market awards: The college competed with more than 1,000 institutions in the United States and abroad Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

RCCC News Service

SALISBURY — The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Marketing and Communications team won nine national marketing awards in the 38th annual Educational Advertising Awards competition, the largest and oldest educational advertising awards contest in the country.

The team won awards for all nine categories in which it submitted work, competing with more than 2,000 entries from more than 1,000 major colleges, universities and secondary schools from all 50 states and numerous foreign countries.

The college’s marketing and communications team is led by Chief Officer of Governance, Advancement and Community Relations Sarah Devlin and the team members who produced the award-winning work were graphic designer Allison Robinson, Assistant Director of Marketing and Communications Carter Wingfield and Communications Coordinator Jan Boone who recently retired.

“We are proud of our marketing and communications team for the talent and dedication they bring to advertising the college,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “They help us show the community who we are, and we are pleased that they have been recognized for doing it so well.”

RCCC captured three gold awards, for its 2021 annual report, “A Year of Endurance,” a direct mail postcard titled, “Your Future is Here,” and a wall art installation depicting the timeline of the evolution of industry at the Dr. Carol S. Spalding Advanced Technology Center in Kannapolis.

The college won three silver awards, for a “Local Heroes” series of posts on Facebook highlighting successful public safety graduates now serving the community, Instagram content featuring finalists for the annual Student Excellence Awards, and a billboard for the marketing campaign, “Your Future is Here.”

“Our forward-thinking, creative marketing and communications team is passionate about showcasing the college as a first-choice institution, and this competition was an opportunity for our team to test our campaigns against the best in the country,” Devlin said. “Our team realizes that many times, their designs are the first connection potential students have with the college. We don’t take that responsibility lightly and have worked hard to build the college’s brand and transform the way the community sees the college.”

The college was awarded a bronze award for a video produced in collaboration with Market Street Studios to promote the Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation’s scholarships for students. Two merit awards honored marketing collateral for the Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation, including a video titled, “Why I Give” and miscellaneous promotional items focusing on the impact of the Foundation in the community.