Minor league baseball: Kannapolis celebrates 30th anniversary Published 10:46 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

Press release from Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

KANNAPOLIS – To mark a milestone, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers revealed a season-long campaign today to commemorate 30 years of professional baseball in Kannapolis.

Spanning three decades and interweaving itself within community, the history of affiliated professional baseball in Kannapolis includes the originating Piedmont Phillies (1995), Piedmont Boll Weevils (1996-2000), Kannapolis Intimidators (2001-2019) and current Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (2020-present).

The 30th Anniversary season officially kicks off on Tuesday, April 9, when the Ballers take the field on Opening Night in Kannapolis against the Augusta GreenJackets at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With special features, giveaways, ceremonies, and in-game entertainment, the Cannon Ballers are planning to cherish the memories in many ways during the upcoming year.

The Cannon Ballers introduced a commemorative logo celebrating 30 Years of Kannapolis Baseball. The logo, featuring a large “30” emblazoned across the crest, includes stylistic elements that were integral to each team’s past identity. Fans can expect this special logo to be included on multiple giveaway items this season including the fan-favorite Hawaiian Shirt on Sunday, Aug. 18, Commemorative Pint Glass on Thursday, Aug. 1 and multi-pack anniversary team card sets being distributed to fans on five select nights throughout the season.

The 30th Anniversary is proudly presented by Wayne Brothers Companies, key constructor to both Fieldcrest Cannon Stadium (1995-2019) and Atrium Health Ballpark (2020-present).

Advocating the growth of Kannapolis for more than three decades, the locally based company has been a direct catalyst for development throughout the region.

“Wayne Brothers maintains a core focus on being deeply rooted within our community,” said Keith Wayne, President and CEO of Wayne Brothers Companies. “We take great pride in our contributions to the growth of Kannapolis.”

Throughout the upcoming year, visitors can also look forward to strolling the ballpark and learning more about the rich history of affiliated baseball in Kannapolis by viewing a history walk of stars placed along the 360-degree concourse. Each star will include facts and figures that honor the greatest moments and individuals that have shaped Kannapolis’ story to the present day.

On Saturday, June 22, baseball fans of all ages are invited to “Reunion Night,” featuring the largest-ever gathering and celebration of former Kannapolis players, team staff and key community officials. The special evening will feature ceremonies throughout the night, culminating with a post-game fireworks extravaganza.

Bringing the fun to life this season are the array of mascots that have been symbols of Kannapolis baseball over the past three decades. Coming out of retirement and interacting with fans all year long will be “Bo the Weevil,” “Dub” and “Tim E. Gator” – all classic characters that are eager to showcase their antics alongside “Boomer,” the current Cannon Ballers mascot.

More exciting updates and announcements will be released next Wednesday, March 6, when the Cannon Ballers unveil their highly anticipated 2024 promotional schedule.

Single-game tickets for the upcoming season will go on sale to the general public beginning on Thursday, March 7, at noon. Tickets can be purchased online at kcballers.com, in-person at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark, or by calling (704) 932-3267.

Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini-Plans, and Group Tickets are on sale now.