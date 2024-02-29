Man charged with attempting to rob Dollar General with fake gun Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

SALISBURY — A man was arrested after police said he attempted to rob a Dollar General with a fake gun, giving up when the cashier refused to give him money.

Officers were initially dispatched to the Food Lion located in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard in reference to a person taking a purse from a person in the area, a spokesperson for the Salisbury Police Department said. Police were advised that the person had fled on foot into the Britton Village.

While officers were searching the area, they received information that someone had entered the Dollar General nearby and allegedly attempted to rob it. The spokesperson said that the suspect told the cashier to give him money, displaying an item in a grocery bag that was meant to look like a gun. The man allegedly left the store when the cashier refused to give him any money.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Jonathan Antonio Krider, was later found hiding in a dumpster on the Marlow’s property, according to the spokesperson.

Krider was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny from a person and placed in the Rowan County Detention Center. He was not given a bond due to a pre-trial release violation.

The spokesperson said that the purse was located and returned to the owner.