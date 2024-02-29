Livingstone College’s president receives top award Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

Livingstone College News Service

SALISBURY — Livingstone College’s President Dr. Anthony J. Davis recently received The President’s Award presented by the International Ministers and Lay Association (IMLA) of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church. The recognition was bestowed upon Davis at the 46th annual Cameron W. Jackson Awards and Recognition Banquet on Feb. 20 in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

As a member of the AME Zion Church, Davis said he feels humbled and honored to be considered for an award by the international body of his church.

“From preacher to pastor to presiding elder to president, I am grateful for the journey,” Davis said.

Davis is the 13th president of Livingstone, and 2001 magna cum laude graduate of the institution, positioning him as the first alumnus in 25 years to serve in this position. Prior to becoming president on Oct. 1, 2022, Davis served as the senior vice president/chief operating officer for Livingstone. In that role, he was responsible for supervising and providing leadership for the fundraising enterprise, and he managed day-to-day operations with the responsibility of providing strategic oversight in key areas on campus to promote economic growth, revenue generation and sustainability.

A foster care survivor who emancipated himself from the foster care system at age 17, Davis joined the United States Air Force, an experience that complemented and cultivated his upbringing in Varick Memorial AME Zion Church in New Haven, Connecticut, as a humanitarian with a heart of service and love for others. Davis labors within the phrase, “If service is beneath, leadership is beyond you.”

Today, Davis is an inspirational higher education leader and an experienced philanthropic practitioner, who began his career more than 27 years ago. His passion for education, community and social justice has positioned him to provide visionary strategic leadership in support of several colleges, universities and not-for-profit organizations; whereas his work has resulted in the procurement of more than $400 million in gifts and grants, with an emphasis on major gifts and planned-giving, successfully securing donor contributions at the $10,000 through $5 million levels.

In addition to Livingstone College, Davis’s education includes the Bloomington’s Center of Philanthropy at Indiana University, St. Mary’s University of Minnesota and United Theological Seminary.

Dr. Anthony N. Witherspoon, president of IMLA said, “It was a unanimous decision to recognize President Davis for our top award. Considering his contributions to the academic arena, his gifts and efforts in the global community, and his luminous leadership within our denomination, without a doubt we all knew he was the best candidate.”