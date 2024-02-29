Kannapolis residents call for the resignation of Council Member Tom Kincaid Published 12:10 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

1 of 1

KANNAPOLIS — During the public hearing portion of the Kannapolis City Council meeting on Feb. 26, multiple residents spoke out and asked that Council Member Tom Kincaid resign from his position.

Back in December, Kincaid initially resigned due to pressure from other council members that was related to his involvement in the city’s business dealings with Cooperative Christian Ministry (CCM). CCM was seeking to purchase Caremoor Retirement Center, an assisted living community that Kincaid owns, with the help of a $3 million grant agreement from Kannapolis. CCM’s goal was to turn Caremoor into a transitional housing facility. However, certain council members said they would not approve moving the funds unless Kincaid resigned.

Mayor Darrell Hinnant said in a statement during the Dec. 11 city council meeting that there was “nothing illegal or unethical” about providing money to CCM given Kincaid’s participation in the deal.

Kincaid was later reinstated back on the council during its Jan. 8 work session meeting after a 3-2 majority vote with Mayor Pro Tem Doug Wilson not present because of an illness. While City Attorney Walter Safrit clarified that the city was within their legal rights to proceed with a vote in that manner, the decision left council members and residents confused and displeased with the resolution.

On Monday night, residents voiced their concerns and questioned the legality and ethics of how Kincaid was allowed back on to the council. One person presented a petition signed by 100 business owners and residents requesting Kincaid step down.

After everyone was done, Kincaid made a statement to those in attendance on what his main objectives have been since joining the city council.

“There’s over 900 children in Cabarrus County and the Kannapolis school system that’s sleeping in cars tonight,” Kincaid said. “For the last 14 years, we have been trying to find a way to end homelessness.”

Kincaid said that the sale of Caremoor was inevitable and when CCM’s ​​Chief Executive Officer Ed Hosack reached out to him, he felt like this was the best option for him to pursue.

“I have run the Caremoor Retirement Center for 33 years, as an assisted living taking care of the elderly. I am retiring. I was going to sell my property to somebody, it didn’t matter, but Mr. Hosack said, ‘I think I have a way we can repurpose this,’” Kincaid said. “We had four lawyers look at this. It’s not unethical, it’s not illegal. To me, it’s moral.”

In response to residents’ requests, Kincaid said he has “no intention of resigning” and reiterated where the $3 million that the city gave to CCM originated from.

“Just because you don’t agree with where the money came from, which was not the citizens’ money, it was a grant from the government to go to the women and children for homelessness,” Kincaid said.

Kincaid then notified all interested parties about the opportunity to meet with him and CCM to better understand what their intentions are with Caremoor going forward.

“If you want to hear the truth, call me,” Kincaid said. “I will sit down with a group, individually, I don’t care. Mr. Hosack and myself will sit down with you and we’ll tell you our plan.”