High school basketball: Friday’s area playoff games (2nd round)

Published 12:13 pm Thursday, February 29, 2024

By Post Sports

Salisbury’s #15 Braylon Taylor looks to shoot against North Rowan's Jeremiah Alford (12) and Jerricho Charleston (5). Photo Credit: Sean Meyers

Salisbury’s #15 Braylon Taylor looks to shoot during the North Rowan boy’s basketball game against Salisbury High. Photo Credit: Sean Meyers

                Boys games

1A: (20) North Rowan at (4) Piedmont Community Charter (Gastonia)

1A: (12) Carolina International at (5) Thomasville

2A: (15) Lincoln Charter at (2) Salisbury

3A:  (20) Robinson at (4) S. Guilford

3A: (22) NW Cabarrus at (6) East Henderson

3A: (18) Hunter Huss at (2) Central Cabarrus

4A: (20) Mooresville at (4) Mount Tabor

4A: (15) East Forsyth at (2) Lake Norman

 

          Girls games

1A: (10) Polk County at (7) North Rowan

2A: (11) North Surry at (6) Salisbury

3A:  (15) NW Cabarrus at (2) West Rowan

3A: (12) Robinson at (5) Ben Smith

4A:  (14) Hickory Ridge at (3) Charlotte Catholic

4A: (18) RJ Reynolds at (2) Lake Norman

More Sports

Minor league baseball: Kannapolis celebrates 30th anniversary

College men’s basketball: Indians move into a tie for first

High school baseball: Hornets return almost everyone

Area Sports Briefs: Lowery shines for Pfeiffer

Print Article