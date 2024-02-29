High school basketball: Friday’s area playoff games (2nd round)
Published 12:13 pm Thursday, February 29, 2024
Boys games
1A: (20) North Rowan at (4) Piedmont Community Charter (Gastonia)
1A: (12) Carolina International at (5) Thomasville
2A: (15) Lincoln Charter at (2) Salisbury
3A: (20) Robinson at (4) S. Guilford
3A: (22) NW Cabarrus at (6) East Henderson
3A: (18) Hunter Huss at (2) Central Cabarrus
4A: (20) Mooresville at (4) Mount Tabor
4A: (15) East Forsyth at (2) Lake Norman
Girls games
1A: (10) Polk County at (7) North Rowan
2A: (11) North Surry at (6) Salisbury
3A: (15) NW Cabarrus at (2) West Rowan
3A: (12) Robinson at (5) Ben Smith
4A: (14) Hickory Ridge at (3) Charlotte Catholic
4A: (18) RJ Reynolds at (2) Lake Norman