High school baseball: Hornets return almost everyone Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

Third in a series of reports on high school baseball teams …

By Mike London

mike.london@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Hornets return just about everyone from an 8-15 baseball team that went 6-6 and tied for third place in the 1A/2A Central Carolina Conference.

While having a dugout full of players back from an 8-15 team may not sound all that thrilling, third-year coach Carson Herndon is enthusiastic because a lot of the guys look different.

“We’ve been playing with freshmen and sophomores, and now they’re juniors and seniors,” Herndon said. “They’ve gotten bigger, stronger. Bodies have changed. We’re a more physical team than we were. Guys are throwing it harder and hitting it harder.”

Returners Hank Webb, Evan Koontz, Mike Geter and Aiden Mowery made All-Central Carolina Conference.

The Hornets won’t be at full strength for a while, as Geter — he’ll be the center fielder — and Webb — he’ll be in the lineup somewhere — are still busy with basketball.

The Hornets will have experienced pitching with Webb, Koontz and Cole Price.

Salisbury lost 9-1 to Trinity on opening day, but Koontz threw two strong innings and struck out six.

Landon Tucker, an experienced lefty, is close to getting back on the mound following some arm issues. Herndon hopes to have him available after spring break.

Freshman Ben Young has played a lot of baseball, can handle multiple positions, and will be part of the mound mix.

Webb and Koontz most likely will be the pitchers for the CCC games, with Price (15 RBIs in 2023) behind the plate.

When Price pitches, Jackson Sparger will move behind the plate.

The probable infield starters are Young at third base, Sparger (8 RBIs) at shortstop, Mowery (15 RBIs) at second base and Tucker (11 RBIs) at first base, but the Hornets have flexibility. Koontz, a .418 hitter with 22 RBIs, will play somewhere, He can handle third base or shortstop when he’s not pitching. Webb (14 RBIs) can take over first base when Tucker is on the mound.

Geter, who batted .411 with 26 runs scored, will anchor the outfield once he reports for duty.

Nygel Elliott is expected to be a starter in either left or right field.

Anthony Young was hit by pitches 12 times in 34 plate appearances — percentage-wise that may be a world record — and his on-base skills could keep him in the lineup. Jaylin Graham-Taylor, one of the many football standouts helping out the baseball team, has been a pleasant surprise ever since he came out for winter workouts.

Zahir Brown will be one of the fastest members of the squad and likely will make his biggest impact as a courtesy runner and pinch-runner.

Other team members on the opening day roster are freshmen Nick Clement, Tack Thurman, Kennell Jackson and Kayden Borja and sophomore Emmanuel Shepherd.

“I do believe we’re going to be better than we have been,” Herndon said. “We’ve been third the last two years, but we’ve been getting 10-run ruled by (co-champs in 2022 and 2023) East Davidson and West Davidson. So the goal is to be able to compete with those teams.”

Salisbury scheduled challenging early games against Trinity and East Surry to see where it stands. CCC play will start after spring break on March 12.

Webb, Koontz, Sparger, Price and Tucker are experienced juniors. It’s possible the Hornets are still a year away from being good, but Herndon hopes to speed up that timetable.

He’s assembled quite a coaching staff to help him, including his father, Mike. Other assistants are Mike Bauk, Jason Sparger, Robert Sullivan and former East Rowan and UNC star Ike Freeman, who is Carson Herndon’s brother-in-law.

Salisbury baseball at a glance

Coach: Carson Herndon (3rd season, 22-25)

Key newcomer: Freshman Ben Young

Key returners: Mike Geter, Jackson Sparger, Evan Koontz, Cole Price, Aiden Mowery, Hank Webb, Landon Tucker

2023 record: 8-15, 6-6 CCC (tied, 3rd)

2024 record: 0-1

Playoffs: Did not make playoffs.

Conference regular-season championships (3): 1955, 1984, 2008