Dear Neighbor: Pam Bloom: Toddlers and politics Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

By Pam Bloom

Dear Neighbor,

It’s 2024 and she’s suddenly three. Confident, silly, inquisitive and sometimes obstinate with a healthy (or occasionally ugly) dose of attitude. A bit of a showboat. Definitely in need of loving direction.

From a festive event after Christmas while still two, she announced, after a slew of family and public celebrations commencing in November, “I want more too much fun.”

We found her self-centered demand adorable and profound.

Fast forward to February and being newly potty trained. When asked if she needs help, the new phrase is, “I’ve got this.” Any offers of direction and help are quickly dismissed until she’s really in a quandary. Even then, she struggles with letting go of her newfound “power” of being in control of all that is important in her small worldview — diapers vs. panties.

Along with her unrelenting confidence, there has been a slide backwards emotionally.

Suddenly “mommy” is the only answer for small and large calamities no matter what other solutions or help is at hand. There’s definitely a power struggle that is currently based upon her wants. She’s relabeled the wants of her past two year old self as definite needs with no room for compromise. At 2’8”, she easily melts into a puddle on the floor when faced with frustration.

STRESS. Is this when it begins — when you’re potty trained and you suddenly find yourself in charge? It just might make you a bit obstinate and raise that ugly side of your personality if you know deep down that you really don’t have all the answers. Who knew a three-year-old could pin down an adult with surgical precision through a look, a cute smile, a dismissal, a demand, an emotional and physical collapse?

If you’ve ever been played by a three-year-old, you should recognize the signs of political manipulation as well. Importantly, as you decide who to favor with your vote in 2024, don’t forget that you’re the adult in the room.

We need elected officials who don’t have meltdowns, hysterics or garner attention by assuming voters can be swayed and will then excuse them for what, once upon a time, would be considered childish behavior and reason to consider them unfit for office. Lies are still lies, no matter how entertaining the performance.

Toddlers deserve our tolerance as they mature. The best parents recognize their child’s immaturity and inadequacies and provide supervision and direction. Similar to how Congress is supposed to serve our country and constituents.

We don’t need candidates running for public office who are counting on a performance circuit of rallies and fluff interviews to disguise their self-serving toddler self who can’t separate their wants from the needs of the nation they serve. We need candidates with a moral core.

Texas governor Ann Richards once said; “Well, you can put lipstick on a hog and call it Monique, but it’s still a pig.” Democracy is too important to continue to dress up bad behavior and authoritarian tendencies and call it acceptable. What do you think?

“Dear Neighbor” authors are united in a belief that civility and passion can coexist. We believe curiosity and conversation make us a better community.