Celebrating Black History

A note from the editor

As February winds to a close, I want to thank everyone who submitted topics and subjects of Rowan County’s illustrious Black history. As someone who is not from Salisbury or Rowan County, it has been illuminating for me to learn about how richly engrained Black history has been to this place. I’m grateful for everyone who took the time to share. — Chandler Inions

Our final article will actually be a twofer. They are both sports-related, coming from the same year, and highlight the student athletes who represented their segregated schools. The first is from Beverly Woods, a member of the Clement High School’s girls Inter-County Athletic Association basketball championship. Members of the team are, front row, from left: Brenda Hyde, Paula Wood, Margaret Ellis and Patricia Lewis. Second row: Sandra McNeely, Beverly Woods, Debra Woods, Donna Rice and Edith Jones.

Paula Wood was named the tournament’s outstanding player and Beverly Woods, Paula Wood and Donna Rice were named to the all-tourney squad.

The second submission came from William Smith and features a photo of the J.C. Price football team from a piece out of the Sept. 4, 1968, issue of the Salisbury Evening Post, entitled, “Ready for Dunbar.”

“Coach James Bridges will pick an 11-man combination from this group to start tomorrow night’s opener against Dunbar High at Boyden Stadium.”

The players are on the line, left to right, Howard Bell, Robert Brown, James Partee, Raymond Boger, Walter Tracey, Rodney Harris, Clarence Marlin, Sidney Davis, Larry Dalton and Jerry Holt. The backs are Frank Tracy, Ken Holt, Ronald Partee, James Steele and William Smith.