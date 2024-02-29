Blotter for Feb. 29: man charged with witness intimidation Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

SALISBURY — A man has been charged after police said he sent intimidating letters and messages to a person who was a witness in a case against him.

Samuel Lee McCrary, 49, was charged on Feb. 15 with one count of intimidating or interfering with witnesses. He was already in the Rowan County Detention Center after being charged with one count of felony child sex abuse and eight counts of indecent liberties with a child. He was given a $500,000 bond on the initial charges and had his bond increased by $1,000 for the new charge.

In early February, investigators began looking into letters and messages McCrary sent while in jail to a witness in the case against him. The investigation determined that the content of those messages was intimidating in nature, according to a spokesperson for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

An assault occurred in the 100 block of Mahaley Avenue between 2 a.m. and 2:19 a.m. on Feb. 27.

A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 1900 block of West Innes Street between 4 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 27.

Shoplifting occurred in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard at 8:13 p.m. on Feb. 27. The total estimated loss was $7.

An assault with a gun occurred in the 1000 block of Mooresville Road at 1:57 a.m. on Feb. 28. Police reports indicate that a suspect attempted to enter the Lucky Duck Arcade and pointed a gun at an employee during the attempt.

Timothy Torrence, 53, was charged with communicating threats on Feb. 28.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports: