Area Sports Briefs: Lowery shines for Pfeiffer Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

From staff reports

Pfeiffer’s women finished second in the USA Indoor Track and Field Championships held in Winston-Salem.

Madison Lowery (South Rowan) was named the Runner of the Meet. She anchored a winning distance medley relay team and won the mile, 3000 meters and 5000 meter races. She ran on a second place 4×400 team.

Pfeiffer’s Elizabeth Jones (North Hills) won the weight throw.

Makayla Borst (Carson), Katelyn Lentz (West Rowan),Micah Welborn and Lowery set Pfeiffer records in the distance medley relay and the 4×400 relay.

Lentz was second in the 400.

•••

Pfeiffer’s men also finished second in the USA South Championships.

Quintin Wilson (North Rowan) won the 60 meter hurdles in 8.97 seconds.

Cameron Ritchie (East Rowan) was second in the 60 hurdles in 9.38.

AJ Huffman (Salisbury) ran on a second-place distance medley relay team and second place 4×400 team and was third in the 400 meters. That 4×400 team also included Trent Rivers (South Rowan).

•••

North Carolina A&T’s Kendrell Goodes (North Rowan) cleared 6 feet, 8 inches for second place in the CAAA Indoor Track Championships.

•••

Wingate’s Erwil Anthony (A.L. Brown) recently had PRs in the shot put and the weight throw.

Local golf

GARS members played at Winding Creek in Thomasville.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Keith Mason with a net of 65.15.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Dickie Peeler with a net of 66.97.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Gary Schenk with a net of 64.15.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Gary Stevenson with a net of 65.38.

Mason shot a 74 to win low gross, while Schenk won low net.

Mason eagled the par-5 No. 10 hole. Joe Dunn was Super Senior with a net of 70.31.

•••

In a McCanless Couples Captain’s Choice event, Crystal Clement, Larry Clifton and Hal Jordan placed first.

Heather DePalma-Spivey, Pdaber, Lenny Mauseli and Tim Vanhoy came in second.

Markus had longest putt.

HS golf Salisbury finished second in a non-conference match with a score of 156. John McCoy (34), Sam Goodman (40), Jackson Sparger (41) and Warren Fesperman (41) were scorers for the Hornets. ••• East Rowan won a South Piedmont Conference match at McCanless. Landon Merrell shot 34 to lead the Mustangs and was co-medalist. Jaden Sprinkle shot 36. Brady McIntyre shot 37. Gavin Walker shot 46.

College football

Jonny Hassard (West Rowan) announced he’ll be a Charlotte 49er.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive lineman made 36 career starts for UMass.

HS baseball

East Rowan scorched Central Cabarrus 19-2 in an SPC opener played on Monday.

Cobb Hightower homered, scored four runs and drove in four to lead the onslaught.

Sam Bl;ackwelder had two doubles and three RBIs. Logan Dyer also drove in three.

Dyer, Nate Hayworth and Hightower handled the pitching in a five-inning game.

•••

Corbin Bailey made a strong start for West Rowan, pitching one-hit ball for five innings, but Lake Norman Charter rallied to take a 4-2 SPC victory in a Monday season opener.

High school soccer

Lillian Jeffers scored two goals to lead East Rowan to a 2-0 win against North Stanly.

•••

Carson is hosting the “Rowan Cup” semifinals and championship on Thursday and Friday.

West Rowan won 7-0 against North Rowan in the 4 vs. 5 match.

The tournament includes North Rowan, West Rowan, A.L. Brown, South Rowan and Carson.

High school softball

South Rowan battled to a 5-all tie with Cannon School on Monday in a game called by darkness.

Eva Shue went 3-for-3 and Kynlee Dextraze was 2-for-2 for the Raiders.

College softball

Chloee Stoner (North Rowan) had hits and scored runs in both games of a doubleheader as Guilford swept Mary Baldwin 2-1 and 2-1.

HS baseball

Carson opened on Tuesday with a 1-0 South Piedmont Conference win against Concord.

Cameron Williamson had the only RBI. Kendal Sifford (5 innings. 8 strikeouts) and winner Nolan Tovronik combined on the shutout. Jayven Parks had two of Carson’s three hits.

•••

South Rowan’s Brett Morris, Aaron Jones and Drew Blackwell are committed to Surry Community College.

College baseball

Vance Honeycutt (Salisbury) recently won ACC Player of the Week honors after a three-homer week for UNC.

•••

Jake Hunter (East Rowan) has been dazzling on the mound for East Carolina. He’s allowed one run in two starts. He has one win and one no-decision.

•••

Morgan Padgett (East Rowan) hit his first college homer for UNC Pembroke, while Elijah Palmer (West Rowan) hit his first homer for Surry Community College.

High school football

Salisbury offensive coordinator Darius Robinson was named head coach at Berry Academy in Charlotte.

•••

North Rowan honored linebacker Khor’on Miller (Catawba) and Amir Alexander (Chowan) on Wednesday.

Lineman Eli Jefferies is headed to a a Georgia post-grad prep school (Georgia Warhawks).

•••

South Rowan center Jamie Klassette (St. Andrews) and back Landon Richards (Averett) have made college decisions.

•••

Carson honored six future college players on Monday: DB Trevor Vaughn (Catawba), DB Foday Dyer (Averett), LB DJ Williams (NC Wesleyan), receiver Cooper Hinson (Wingate), lineman Tristen McBride (Mars Hill) and running back Jay McGruder (Southern Virginia).