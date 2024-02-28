Local community partners take a step to promote mental health by utilizing emergency vehicles Published 12:06 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

ROWAN COUNTY — In an initiative aimed at increasing mental health support and crisis intervention, Rowan County Public Health and the city of Salisbury have joined forces to launch a campaign promoting the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s new three-digit number, 988. As part of this effort, magnets featuring the 988 crisis line will soon be displayed on both city police cars and fire trucks.

The decision to utilize emergency vehicles, as a way to promote the 988-crisis line, reflects the need of reaching individuals in distress and who may need immediate support and intervention. In addition to that and by leveraging the visibility and prevalence of police cars and fire trucks throughout the Salisbury, we hope to raise awareness about the availability of mental health services and to let our community know that it is okay to ask for help.

This initiative aligns directly with our country’s effort to improve access to mental health services, while de-stigmatizing the need for these services. The implementation of the 988 crisis line, which launched nationwide in 2022, represents a significant step towards simplifying access to mental health support and suicide prevention resources.

For individuals in crisis or in need of support, the 988-crisis line provides free, confidential assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Trained counselors are available to provide immediate support, connect individuals with local resources, and facilitate access to appropriate care

For more information about the 988 crisis line and the availability of mental health resources, go to www.988lifeline.org or call 988.