High school basketball: Juke breaks county record, as Hornets pummel Anson Published 3:06 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

All-time Rowan scorers Shayla Fields and Juke Harris.

Staff report

SALISBURY — The memory of West Rowan legend Scooter Sherrill will never fade, but Wake Forest recruit Juke Harris eclipsed his 24-year-old county scoring record on Tuesday.

Harris scored 36 points to lead Salisbury’s 85-39, running-clock rout of the Anson Bearcats in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.

Harris, who became the fourth Rowan County male to surpass 2,000 points during the Christmas tournament, is pushing toward 2,500 points now, and while the next game could be his last, the Hornets are likely to play for a while. They have a team that could reach the Final Four in Winston-Salem.

Sherrill’s career total of 2,469, compiled during four seasons at West Rowan under coaches Bob Shipwash and Mike Gurley, stood as the county record, a magical mark, for a generation.

Harris got a head start with 82 verifiable points as a North Hills Christian varsity eighth-grader and was the sixth man as a West Rowan freshman before sprouting dramatically in height — he may be 6-foot-7 now — and lighting up scoreboards during his three seasons at Salisbury.

Salisbury jumped out to an 11-0 lead against Anson. Harris broke the record with the 3-pointer that made it 11-0.

The game was stopped briefly, as Salisbury head coach Albert Perkins presented Harris with a red shirt to commemorate his ascendance to the all-time scoring throne.

Harris finished with 36 points, including 27 in the first half. His only 3-pointer was the record-breaker. He made nine free throws and a dozen twos. He had a 15-point second quarter.

Harris has been on a roll for weeks and has scored more than 30 in seven straight games. He’s averaging better than 32 points per game.

Bryce Dalton made a 3-pointer late in the first quarter as the Hornets surged ahead 30-5 against the overwhelmed Bearcats (13-13), a No. 31 seed.

Harris dunked for a 46-16 lead, and the Hornets stormed to a 56-21 advantage at halftime.

Braylon Taylor made a 3-pointer for a 40-point lead and a running clock late in the third quarter.

Taylor made four 3s and scored 16. Da’shawn Brown had an active game on the glass and scored 11.

Salisbury forced 21 turnovers and held Anson to 29-percent shooting.

Next for the Hornets will be a visit from No. 15 seed Lincoln Charter (20-9) on Friday. Lincoln Charter won 76-70 against Maiden in the first round.

Anson 7 14 12 6 — 39

Salisbury 30 26 19 10 — 85

ANSON — Davis 9, T.Robinson 8, E. Sturdivant 5, Jazear Griffin 4, Jamaal Griffin 3, Little 3, Harrington 2, Ingram 2, R. Robinson 2, C. Sturdivant 1.

SALISBURY – Harris 36, Taylor 16, D. Brown 11, Geter 8, Dalton 5, Webb 3, Davis 2, Epps 2, Matthews 2.