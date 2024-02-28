Blotter for Feb. 28
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024
In Salisbury Police Department reports:
- Possession or concealment of a knife or other cutting object occurred at the Piedmont Correctional Institution at 7 a.m. on Feb. 13. It was reported on Feb. 26. Police reports indicate that an inmate at the prison was in possession of a knife.
- A larceny occurred in the 1400 block of Walker Street between 6 p.m. on Feb. 25 and 4 a.m. on Feb. 26. The total estimated loss was $60.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
- Possession of a dangerous drug occurred in the 100 block of West Liberty Street. Reports indicate that narcotics were found in the Rowan County Detention Center. A spokesperson said that the incident is under investigation.
- A larceny occurred at Allman Road between 7:24 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 25.
- Montreal Lamont Cooper, 24, was charged with felony flee to elude with a motor vehicle on Feb. 25.