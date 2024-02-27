Sheriff’s office investigating after occupied home shot into Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

SALISBURY — Deputies are investigating an incident on Saturday where multiple people shot at an occupied home.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Saturday at a residence in the 400 block of Meadow Lane. Deputies initially responded to reports of an armed suspect in the yard of the home, a spokesperson for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said. When deputies arrived, the suspect had left.

Deputies spoke to the two occupants of the home and were informed that the bullets had struck the home and one of their vehicles, the spokesperson said. Deputies were able to find bullet holes in both the outer layer of the home and the driver-side door of the vehicle as well as locate shotgun pellets under a window and 9mm bullets and a shotgun wad in the driveway. None of the occupants were injured in the shooting.

The shooting was likely targeted and stemmed from an argument between the victims and another group about a car, the spokesperson said.

Deputies have identified suspects in the case and are investigating further, according to the spokesperson.