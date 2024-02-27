Local couple faces heroin trafficking charges after K9 leads detectives to drug den Published 6:21 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

1 of 3

CHINA GROVE — Rowan County deputies seized more than five ounces of fentanyl, eight ounces of opiate pills and 11 pounds of cannabis following a called-off pursuit and subsequent apprehension.

Logan Matthew Lentz, 22, was charged with felony flee to elude, trafficking heroin or opium, trafficking marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm, alter/remove serial number, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for controlled substances, resist/obstruct/delay officer – non-assault, speeding while attempting to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger, passing into oncoming traffic and failure to stop at a stop sign for his alleged role in the incident.

According to information from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was in the area of Daugherty Road on Sunday, when he noticed a vehicle reportedly operating carelessly and recklessly. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle. When the driver, later identified as Lentz, allegedly failed to comply, a pursuit began.

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle was reportedly observed crossing the center line several times, even running other vehicles off the road.

According to a report, “due to the level of danger that the suspect placed on the public because of his reckless driving, the deputy made the decision to terminate the pursuit.”

Shortly after the pursuit was called off, the suspect’s vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Menius Road and Hwy. 152.

Deputies responded to the scene and received information that Lentz had allegedly fled on foot wearing a green shirt and carrying a book bag. The vehicle was secured, and inside, deputies located a wallet with Lentz’s information in it.

A K-9 officer eventually arrived on the scene and began a track to see if they could locate Lentz.

Deputies searched the vehicle and reportedly recovered approximately 4.7 ounces of suspected fentanyl, a handgun holster, several cell phones and a bag containing pills. The K-9 tracked Lentz to 1110 Finney Circle, where deputies surrounded and called out Lentz.

He was taken into custody, and the home was secured.

It was discovered that Lentz allegedly changed out of his green shirt prior to his apprehension. A search warrant was obtained for the home. Inside, a female, Alexis Drye, 25, was located in the home and identified as Lentz’s girlfriend.

The search warrant was executed, and the following items were reportedly seized.

11.75 pounds of marijuana

5.7 ounces of suspected fentanyl

217 THC vape cartridges

80 ounces of homemade hash oil

Nearly 8 ounces of opiate pills

Various packaging materials for distribution

$1209

One stolen gun

1 altered serial number gun.

Three additional guns

Multiple cell phones

The green shirt that Lentz was wearing.

The sheriff’s office also seized numerous high-value property items as safekeeping pending the drug tax evaluation.

Drye was charged with trafficking heroin, maintaining a dwelling, resist/obstruct/delay an officer – non-assault, trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing a stolen firearm and alter/remove serial number. Drye received a $2.5 million bond.

Lentz received no bond due to the pre-trial integrity act.