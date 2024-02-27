High school softball: Wild start for Hornets Published 1:26 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Staff report

SALISBURY — Jayla Robertson had a double and a triple for Salisbury’s softball team on Monday.

So did Katie Peeler.

That’s a lot of extra-base hits, but it still wasn’t enough. Walkertown outscored the Hornets 17-12 in a season opener.

Walkertown had a six-run second inning and took an 11-3 lead early. Salisbury got back as close as 13-11 after five innings.

Peeler, a Furman recruit, scored four runs and drove in four. Robertson drove in three. Allie Peeler went 3-for-4 and scored three runs.

Katie Peeler did the pitching and threw an eventful complete game that included seven walks and two homers. She struck out eight.

Taylor Isley hit a home run for Walkertown. Kayla Pinnix had four hits.