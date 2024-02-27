High school boys tennis: Salisbury tops Comets 7-2 Published 1:11 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Staff report

SALISURY — ˆIt wasn’t a routine opener for Salisbury’s boys tennis program, but the Hornets were able to take a 7-2 decision on Monday.

North Stanly won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles.

Ameno Morgan won 6-4, 6-0 against Salisbury freshman AJ Jarrell at No. 1.

North Stanly freshman Rex Wang won a close match — 7-6 (8-6), 7-5 — against Salisbury’s Grey Davis.

Salisbury won the other singles matches, with Bryant Davis, Reid Hlavacek, Soyer Cornelison and Ben Lawson getting wins in straight sets. Cornelison’s win was the tightest — 7-5, 7-5.

Salisbury swept competitive doubles matches.

The Hornets start Central Carolina Conference play at West Davidson on Tuesday.