High school boys golf: East wins at McCanless Published 1:49 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Staff report

SALISBURY — South Piedmont Conference golf will be competitive again.

East Rowan won the first nine-hole match on Monday, shooting 153 to beat Northwest Cabarrus by three shots.

Lake Norman Charter shot 170 for third. South Rowan (187) and Carson (196) were next.

East’s Landon Merrell was a co-medalist with a 34. Jaden Sprinkle (36), Brady McIntyre (37) and Gavin Walker (46) were the other scorers for East.

Co-medalist Cooper Burris shot 34 for the Trojans, while Talan Harrison shot 35.

Jordan Bledsoe and Dane Wheeler shot 44s to lead South.

Robert Jolly’s 47 was the best score for Carson.