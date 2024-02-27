Freezin’ for a Reason: Take the plunge for Special Olympics Published 12:06 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Those wishing to take part in the annual polar plunge and support local Special Olympics can do so by coming to the Salisbury Elks River Park, 180 Pavilion Lane, on March 2 and take the plunge.

Rowan County has offered the fun event for 10 years to benefit the athletes, shared Cynthia Manduca, who, along with Lea Smith, serve as co-coordinators for the Rowan County Special Olympics program.

Around 20-25 Special Olympic athletes also come to participate in the plunge or to attend the day’s festivities, Manduca noted.

Registration for the event opens at 11 a.m. with the plunge set to take place at 1 p.m.

To take part in the plunge, participants need to raise only $25; however, as noted on the event website, “the more you raise, the more you get.”

All of the money that is raised from the Polar Plunge goes back to the local Special Olympics, shared Manduca, “and directly helps our athletes by allowing us to run our events. Totals will be announced on the day of the event.

When asked why she would encourage people to come out and be a part of the day, Manduca said, “because it is a fun-filled day to help raise money for our athletes. This event encourages people to come together to celebrate our program by jumping into some cold water.”

In addition to the plunge, there will be other activities to enjoy this day including music with a DJ, a costume contest, awards, prize giveaways and lunch.

Manduca expressed appreciation to all of their volunteers by sharing how important they are to the program including those who help raise money during the event, which enables them to provide free services to the athletes with events, practices, uniforms, t-shirts, travel to competitions and more.

“We could not do our events without our amazing volunteers,” she said. “Volunteers help us to plan, run, and evaluate our sports/events. They are a key part in our operations.”

For more information about the event or to register online, go to rowan@sonc.net, go to calendar and click on date and details.