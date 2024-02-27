County vehicle damaged in crash during pursuit Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

LANDIS — Two men were taken into custody following a pursuit by law enforcement that left one patrol unit damaged.

According to information from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies were in the area of I-85 and Old Beatty Ford Road at approximately 3 a.m. on Monday when they reportedly observed a vehicle that was speeding and displaying a tag that was not registered to that vehicle.

The deputies initiated a traffic stop, but the driver of the suspect vehicle, a blue Nissan Altima, allegedly did not comply leading the deputies on a vehicle pursuit on I-85 southbound. The pursuit came to an end at exit 49 when the suspect vehicle attempted to avoid stop sticks that had been deployed by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and spun out of control causing the vehicle to strike a center concrete barrier before colliding with one of the pursuing Rowan County Sheriff’s Office patrol units.

A front seat passenger in the suspect vehicle allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

The driver, Clevo Odell Shuff, and another back seat passenger, Aimedo Ilembula, were both taken into custody.

Shuff was charged with felony flee to elude, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, damage to property, no operator’s license, displaying a fictitious license plate, assault on a government official, speeding and failure to maintain lane.

Ilembula was served with an outstanding warrant from Charlotte on the unrelated charge of shooting into occupied property. Both subjects were placed into the Rowan County Detention Center on no bond due to the pretrial integrity act.

The vehicle was later determined to be stolen.

A 16-year-old juvenile who was also a passenger in the back seat was not charged and later released to a parent on the scene. The front seat passenger who fled the scene was not located.

There were no injuries to the suspects or deputies.